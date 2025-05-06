Kiara Advani shines in Met Gala debut, celebrates motherhood in Gaurav Gupta gown

Indian actor Kiara Advani made a dazzling debut at the Met Gala on Tuesday, May 6, at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Radiant and elegant, Kiara, who is expecting her first child, walked the famous Met carpet in a striking black, gold, and white ensemble designed by Gaurav Gupta.

Her gown featured intricate gold detailing and a flowing white train, with a heart-shaped mini plate delicately honoring her baby a graceful nod to her journey into motherhood.

The Met Gala, often called “fashion’s biggest night out,” is held annually on the first Monday of May and serves as a major fundraiser for the museum’s Costume Institute.

This year’s event saw several Indian stars making headlines, with big names like Shah Rukh Khan and Diljit Dosanjh also making their Met Gala debuts, while Priyanka Chopra Jonas marked her fifth appearance at the high-profile affair.

Kiara Advani, known for her roles in hit films such as Kabir Singh, Shershaah, and the recent Game Changer, is married to fellow actor Sidharth Malhotra.

Since its start in 1948 by American fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert, the Met Gala has grown into one of the world’s most prestigious fashion events, drawing celebrities, designers, musicians, and artists together each year to celebrate the unveiling of the Costume Institute’s newest exhibition.