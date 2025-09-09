Guwahati: For this dynamic actor, age is not a bar.

Well, we are taking about the one and only Akshay Kumar who turns 58 today.

Yes, the Khiladi of the Indian film industry has come a long way since the early ‘90s.

An insipid debut with Saugandh followed by a series of duds that almost demolished his career, it was almost all over for the Chandni Chowk guy.

Yet perseverance paid off – so did tenacity and with the trust reposed in him by directors like the Darshan brothers (Suneel and Dharmesh), Rajiv Rai, Priyadarshan, Vipul Shah and others, Akki managed to salvage his sagging career and you bet – what a turnaround it has been.

Films like Khiladi, Jaanwar, Mohra, Hera Pheri, Waqt The Race Against Time, Namastey London and so on – Akshay was catapulted to the status of a superstar who can also emote with utmost perfection too.

Yes, initially written off as a dumb action-oriented actor with limitations, Akshay has come a long way.

Be it action or romance or comedy, if he is tagged the most versatile actor of his generation, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration.

No wonder Salman Khan had said once, “If there is any actor from our times who has truly evolved, it has to be Akki.”

You can’t deny that!

Akshay emerged at a time when the three Khans (Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman) were already forces to reckon with.

And there were also the likes of Ajay Devgn and a new star on the horizon – Hrithik Roshan who redefined stardom with his awe-inspiring screen presence.

Yet Akshay was not to be deterred.

Yes, he did have his limitations at the outset – lacking the charm of the Khans or the range of Ajay, but he held his fort.

In fact, in terms of experimentation, Akshay stands apart – starting from the mid-2000s, he closed in on bold and hatke subjects that earned him bouquets galore.

Be it Pad Man, Oh! My God, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Rustom or Airlift, Akshay continued to explore amid the masala entertainers in between like the Housefull series, Tashan, Entertainment and others.

Just imagine – somebody scorned for being a non-actor has two National Awards to his credit.

Can you contest that?

Amitabh Bachchan who has featured in a number of films with Akshay had once told the author that it is always a revelation working with Akshay.

And he is not the only one – ask any of his other colleagues, he or she would second it.

A strict disciplinarian, Akshay’s work ethics have done wonders to his career.

And this is the probably the reason why even after more than 30 years, Akki rules in our hearts!

Happy Birthday Akshay!