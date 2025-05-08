Government advises OTT platforms to remove Pakistani content

The Government of India has issued an advisory directing all over-the-top (OTT) and media streaming platforms to immediately cease the distribution of content originating from Pakistan.

The directive, issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, includes web series, films, songs, podcasts, and other digital media regardless of whether they are available via subscription or free access.

The advisory follows recent military strikes by Indian armed forces targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. These operations were carried out in retaliation for the deadly terror attack that occurred in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on April 22, 2025.

“In the interest of national security, all OTT platforms, media streaming services, and digital intermediaries operating in India are advised to immediately discontinue any Pakistan-origin content,” the ministry stated.

This sweeping move signals a tightening of content regulation in light of escalating geopolitical tensions and aims to limit the influence of foreign content perceived as sensitive or potentially harmful to national interests.

