Guwahati: Dancer and content creator Dhanashree Verma recently shared candid insights into her life after her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal in a YouTube vlog with filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan.

Moving beyond her signature dance reels, Dhanashree discussed her personal life, her professional journey, and her upcoming ventures.

Farah Khan steered the conversation toward Dhanashree’s personal life, remarking on her beautiful Mumbai home and gently highlighting her new phase of living alone.

Dhanashree, who ended her four-year marriage earlier this year, spoke about her amicable bond with Chahal post-divorce. “Things have settled down,” she said. Sharing a touching anecdote, she added, “I am in touch with Yuzi also on messages. He used to call me maa, he is sweet only.” Fans praised her mature and respectful outlook toward the former relationship.

The vlog offered a glimpse of Dhanashree’s warm and inviting home, from a balcony adorned with lush greenery to a cozy lounge area and a chic home bar. She highlighted personal touches, including paintings by her grandmother, created while battling Parkinson’s disease, adding a deeply emotional layer to her home’s aesthetic.

The conversation then turned to her television stint on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, where Farah Khan had judged her performances. Dhanashree recalled the experience with laughter: “I got a lot of scolding.” Farah added, “I used to scold her a lot because I could see her potential. You lasted 4–5 weeks, not bad!” The exchange offered a nostalgic insight into her dance journey.

A major highlight came when Dhanashree revealed her previous career as a dentist. “I practiced for three years — had a clinic in Bandra and Lokhandwala. All these TV people used to come… I have treated Ranbir Kapoor also once,” she shared casually. Farah joked, prompting laughter, and Dhanashree confirmed, “That was my job. It was quite healthy, good hygiene.” The anecdote quickly became a talking point online.

The vlog ended on a playful note, with Dhanashree and Farah preparing chicken leaf wraps alongside Farah’s cook, Dilip. The segment balanced heartfelt confessions with lighthearted moments, offering fans a warm, homely experience.

Professionally, Dhanashree is gearing up for a new chapter. She will appear as a contestant on Ashneer Grover’s upcoming reality show Rise & Fall, premiering on Amazon MX Player on September 6, 2025.

Through her vlog with Farah Khan, Dhanashree Verma showcased a rare mix of honesty, humor, and resilience, offering an intimate look into her life while inspiring fans with her journey of grace and strength.