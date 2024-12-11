Shillong: Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams mesmerized a massive crowd of over 40,000 fans at the Polo Grounds in Shillong, Meghalaya, on December 10.

The concert, held in the “Rock Capital of India,” saw fans from all over the country singing along to Adams’ iconic hits, including “Summer of ’69.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The event was a huge success, with fans eager to witness the performance of the legendary musician.

Also Read: Ed Sheeran to perform in Shillong, tickets go on sale from Dec

However, the high demand for tickets led to a shortage, with many fans forced to purchase tickets from the black market at inflated prices.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Video credit: Eugene Shylla

Hoteliers in Shillong reported a massive shortage of rooms, as thousands of guests from other states arrived to attend the concert.

The city also witnessed massive traffic jams as fans poured in on Tuesday, ahead of the event.

Video credit: Eugene Shylla

Despite the logistical challenges, the concert was seen as a huge success, with social media being flooded with pictures and videos of the event.

However, questions were raised about the government’s preparedness for hosting such a large-scale event. The initiative behind the concert was also unclear, with some speculation that it was organized by Meghalayan Age Limited, a state government entity, reports stated.