Is Shah Rukh Khan jealous of director-choreographer Farah Khan’s cook?

Well, King Khan fans might pounce, but it seems the Badshah of Bollywood is a bit miffed with his friend Farah.

Reason?

She according to him reserves the best for Dilip who is now a social media sensation courtesy of the YouTube channel.

Now, what’s cooking between Farah and SRK?

Farah recently took to Instagram showing Dilip dancing to the song Badi Si Hawa Hai from SRK son’s Aryan’s debut directorial The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Farah wrote, “She wrote, “My apologies to @iamsrk @gaurikhan n @___aryan___ for dilip s enthusiasm!! Par gaana hain hi itna accha he couldn’t help himself #badlisihawahai #ba….dsofbollywood!.”

And this seems to have peeved King Khan whose association with Farah goes a long back.

SRK reacted to the video stating, ““U should apologise, because in 30 years of directing me, u haven’t given me any dance steps as wonderful as what Dilip is doing??!! Still love u.”

Now guys before you start reading between the lines, here we go!

This was all done in a good humour and no offence meant.

So if you are wondering, SRK and Farah are at loggerheads, renege on your thought.

It’s all between the two buddies.



