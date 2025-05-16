Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz, recognized for roles in films such as Stree and Gully Boy, has been acquitted of all charges in a sexual harassment and stalking case that arose during the 2021 filming of Sherni, starring Vidya Balan.

The Gondia Magistrate Court cleared Mr. Raaz after a lengthy legal process, citing a lack of supporting evidence for the allegations made by a female crew member.

The case led to his arrest in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, on November 4, 2020, though he was granted bail the same day. The incident resulted in his departure from the film’s production and subsequent professional challenges.

The complaint, filed at the Ramnagar police station, alleged that Mr. Raaz made inappropriate remarks about the woman’s appearance and attempted to adjust her mask without her consent at a hotel housing the film crew. The woman initially reported her concerns to her supervisors before formally filing a police report.

Regrettably, the complainant passed away before the trial concluded. Nevertheless, the court proceeded with the available testimonies and evidence, ultimately acquitting the actor.

Mr. Raaz’s legal representative, Saveena Bedi Sachar, expressed satisfaction with the verdict. “My client consistently asserted his innocence. Regrettably, these allegations negatively impacted his professional life and reputation.

The court’s declaration of his innocence underscores the importance of examining facts before assigning guilt,” Ms. Sachar stated.

Following the controversy, Mr. Raaz continued his acting career after Sherni, delivering notable performances in films such as Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He also featured in the 2025 film Fateh, directed by Sonu Sood.