Bhool Chuk Maaf box office collection day 3: Film earns Rs 28.71 crore

The recently released Hindi time-loop romantic comedy, Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, has made a strong start at the box office, earning Rs 28.71 crore in its first three days.

Produced by Maddock Films and written and directed by Karan Sharma, the film has been well-received for its unique blend of humor and heartfelt storytelling.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to the producers, the film collected Rs 7.20 crore on Friday, Rs 9.81 crore on Saturday, and Rs 11.70 crore on Sunday. Industry experts expect Bhool Chuk Maaf to surpass the Rs 30 crore mark by Monday, May 26.

There has been considerable interest in the film’s box office performance, especially since its theatrical run is set to be brief. The makers announced that the film will premiere on Prime Video on June 6, just two weeks after its theatrical release.

Earlier this month, Maddock Films’ Dinesh Vijan had revealed that the film, originally scheduled for a May 9 release, would skip theaters and debut directly on Prime Video on May 16. This decision was made in light of national security concerns and heightened drills following Operation Sindoor.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

However, multiplex chains PVRINOX challenged this move in court, citing a breach of agreement.

After the Bombay High Court issued a stay on the digital release, PVRINOX, Maddock Films, and Amazon MGM Studios reached an agreement to release the film theatrically, followed by a digital premiere two weeks later.

Bhool Chuk Maaf narrates the story of Ranjan (Rajkummar Rao), a hopeless romantic who lands a government job to win the heart of his love, Titli (Wamiqa Gabbi).

Just before their wedding, Ranjan finds himself trapped in a time loop, repeatedly waking up on the day of his Haldi ceremony leading to a hilarious and touching exploration of love, destiny, and second chances.