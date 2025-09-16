Guwahati: Authorities here have issued a stern warning against a misleading image of a fake commemorative stamp on Bhupen Hazarika circulating on social media platforms.

A viral post, purportedly depicting an official stamp, has been identified as fabricated and unrelated to the authentic releases.

Digboi MLA Suren Phukan, representing the BJP, emphasized the gravity of the issue, stating: “In keeping with the birth centenary, this Rs100 commemorative coin of one of Assam’s greatest sons, Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, is a respectful remembrance by the Government of India. A fake stamp related to him is being circulated on social media.

Such actions dishonor the great Assam son Bhupen Hazarika; the promotion of this fake content should be stopped by everyone.”

Phukan’s call, echoed by the BJP Assam Pradesh unit, CMO Assam, and figures like Dilip Saikia, urges the public to verify sources and refrain from sharing unverified material to prevent misinformation.

Officials from the Ministry of Finance and India Post have clarified that only the officially gazetted coin and stamp, detailed on government portals, are legitimate.

This incident highlights the growing challenge of digital fakes tarnishing cultural tributes, with experts advising reliance on verified channels.

As Assam celebrates Hazarika’s 100th year, the focus remains on preserving his unblemished legacy amid the digital age’s pitfalls.

In a heartfelt tribute to one of Assam’s most cherished sons, Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, the Government of India has unveiled a special Rs100 commemorative coin to mark his birth centenary.

The coin, released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a grand ceremony in Guwahati on September 13, honors the legendary singer, composer, filmmaker, and cultural icon whose timeless melodies like “Bistirno Parore” continue to inspire generations across India.

Featuring Hazarika’s portrait on the reverse and the Ashoka Pillar on the obverse, the silver coin symbolizes his enduring legacy as the “Bard of the Brahmaputra” and a champion of national unity.

The event, attended by dignitaries including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, also saw the launch of a commemorative postage stamp, underscoring Hazarika’s contributions to music, poetry, and social harmony.

Posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2019, Hazarika’s centenary celebrations highlight his role in bridging Northeast India’s cultural narrative with the mainstream, fostering messages of humanity and integration amid regional challenges.