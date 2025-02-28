Guwahati: The Bhupen Uzir Smriti Raksha Samiti to commemorate the 72nd birth anniversary of the renowned musician, Late Bhupen Uzir, a renowned music director, sound recordist, and guitarist, made an indelible impact on Assam’s music and film industries.

He continues to inspire generations with his love of music, creativity, and commitment to developing fresh talent. Starting as a guitarist at the young age of 13, Uzir’s passion and dedication to music brought him to the recording industry, where he played guitar with several well-known musicians.

He made his debut as a music director in 1982 with the Assamese feature film ‘Devi’, and during the course of his distinguished career, he directed music for over 25 films. In 1989, Bhupen Uzir founded Auditek, a cutting-edge recording studio in Guwahati, paving the way for a revolution in the music industry.

He distinguished himself as a pioneer in the field by becoming the first person in the entire Northeast to launch digital audio recording. His dedication to music and technology motivated him to launch the Auditek School of Music and Technology in 2007.

With a mission to make sound recording and music production accessible to all, the school offered courses at a nominal fee, inspiring countless aspiring musicians and sound recordists. Bhupen Uzir’s contributions have been recognized with various honours from both government and private organizations, solidifying his legacy.

To honour this iconic figure and ensure that his legacy lives on in the hearts of Assamese people, the ‘Bhupen Uzir Smriti Raksha Samiti’ was founded. The primary objective of the committee is to inspire, honour and preserve Bhupen Uzir’s remarkable contributions to Assamese music and cinema.

The committee’s motto is “Honoring the Melody and Preserving the Legacy”, ensuring that the younger generation remembers Bhupen Uzir’s enormous impact on the region’s cultural and musical legacy.

As befitting the artist, the Bhupen Uzir Smriti Raksha Samiti will celebrate the late renowned music director, musician, and sound recordist Bhupen Uzir’s 72nd birthday with a musical evening on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

On the occasion, an online singing competition to commemorate Bhupen Uzir’s birthday has been organized, featuring some of his most beautiful and timeless compositions. The competition will be held in two categories. Singers under the age of 14 will compete in category A, while those beyond the age of 14 will compete in category B.

In both categories, there will be three prizes. The competition rules and songs have already been made available on the Facebook page of ‘Bhupen Uzir Smriti Raksha Samiti’. Contestants must submit a video of their preferred song to the Bhupen Uzir Smriti Raksha Samiti’s WhatsApp number or by email by March 25, 2025.

In addition to a trophy, the winners will be awarded certificates and cash prizes. An intimate musical evening titled “Hiya Bhora Xubhokamonare 2025” will be performed in the Sri Sri Madhavadeva International Auditorium of Shrimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra of Panjabari, Guwahati, in honour of the late artist’s birthday on April 5, 2025.

The musical evening will include performances by both established and emerging Assamese musicians, and the winners of the singing contest will obtain performance slots. Prizes will also be awarded to the winners of the online singing competition.

Additionally, three instrumentalists and sound recordists will be specially honoured for their lifetime achievements on the occasion. The organizers have sought the cooperation of the public in organising the event. It is worth noting that the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Govt of Assam, has confirmed its support for the event.