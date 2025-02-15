Assam: Bollywood comes to Dibrugarh as shooting for "Senapati" begins

DIBRUGARH: For the first time, Dibrugarh in Assam is set to become the backdrop for a full-length Bollywood film.

Acclaimed director Amit Rai, known for Oh My God 2, has started the shooting for his latest film, Senapati, with 90% of the cast and crew reportedly being local talents from Dibrugarh.

The film centred around a child and a dog, is being filmed across Dibrugarh and its surrounding areas.

Training for the selected artists began on February 9, and shooting is scheduled from February 15 to March 15.

A technical team from Mumbai has already arrived.

The project is supported by the Assam State Film Corporation and Assam Chamber of Commerce & Industry, with Hungarian cinematographer Maté Herbai as the Director of Photography.

Amit Rai chose Dibrugarh for its rich cultural heritage, scenic beauty, and traditional music and dance forms, along with its stunning landscapes featuring the Brahmaputra, Bogibeel Bridge, and lush tea gardens.

The first scene was shot on Saturday at Mohanaghat’s Water Resources Colony in Dibrugarh.