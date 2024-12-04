Tollywood power couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to tie the knot at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad which they have chosen as their wedding venue on December 4, 2024.

The star couple’s wedding have been the talk over social media. It is set to become one of the high-profile celebrity weddings of the last part of 2024.

Annapurna Studios, spanning over 22 acres in the heart of Hyderabad city, came into being in 1976

Naga Chaitanya’s grandfather, the legendary actor-producer Akkineni Nageswara Rao, establish Annapurna Studios along with his mentor Dukkipati Madhusudana Rao.

The inauguration of the studio was done by then President of India Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed.

The studio has produced over 60 feature films and is a major hub for Tollywood movie productions. It is also one of the largest film production studios in India.

As per reports, the total worth of Annapurna Studios, which have been producing and encouraging filmmakers since 63 years has risen to a whopping Rs. 650 crore.

The first film to be made in the studio was Secretary (1976), starring Nageswara Rao and Vanisri, and produced by D. Ramanaidu. This move helped Hyderabad develop into a major centre for Telugu cinema.

The first film to be made under the banner of Annapurna Studios is Donga Ramudu (1955).

In 2011, the Akkineni Family launched an educational institute under Annapurna Studios known as Annapurna College of Film and Media.

Besides its wonderful post production and post-production services, the studio also offers great amenities for shooting.

Naga Chaitanya has choosen their family studio as the wedding venue for his marriage with Sobhita Dhulipala . He believes that doing so will honour his family’s legacy. Moreover, it will also help him celebrate one of the auspicious moments in his life with the blessings of his legendary grandfather.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding is expected to be a star-studded affair with top celebrities like NTR, Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Mahesh Babu, and Namrata Shirodkar to be in attendance.