Ajay Devgn’s thriller Raid 2 box office collection hits Rs 150 crore

Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited thriller Raid 2, which hit theatres on May 1, 2025, has proven to be a strong sequel to the 2018 hit Raid, continuing its impressive box office run by officially crossing the Rs 150-crore mark and drawing audiences back for another high-stakes tale of justice and corruption.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta who also directed the first installment Raid 2 features Ajay Devgn reprising his role as a no-nonsense income tax officer. Starring alongside him is Vaani Kapoor, with a supporting cast that includes Riteish Deshmukh, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial.

According to an official statement from the makers, the film stormed through its third weekend with a nett earning of Rs 13.45 crore over Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The third Friday brought in Rs 3.12 crore, followed by Rs 4.51 crore on Saturday, and Rs 5.82 crore on Sunday. With this, the film’s total nett box office collection stands at Rs 153.67 crore and continues to rise.

Amit Trivedi has composed the film’s intense background score, while Sandeep Francis handled the editing. Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary’s cinematography adds visual depth to the film’s gritty narrative.

Raid 2 has struck a chord with audiences across India, and with its strong weekend figures, the film shows no signs of slowing down. Its gripping storyline, compelling performances, and consistent box office performance mark it as one of the significant Hindi releases of 2025.