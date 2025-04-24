Abir Gulaal release in trouble after Pahalgam attack: Songs removed, boycott trends

The Indo-Pakistani film Abir Gulaal, featuring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, has come under fire just weeks ahead of its scheduled release on May 9.

The backlash follows a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22 that claimed 26 lives, triggering strong emotions across the nation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Amid rising tensions, promotional content for Abir Gulaal has started disappearing from Indian digital platforms. Two songs from the film Khudaya Ishq and Angrezi Rangrasiya have been taken down from YouTube India.

Also Read: TV actors Dipika & Shoaib safe, left Pahalgam hours before attack

Originally uploaded on A Richer Lens Entertainment’s official channel and music label Saregama’s platform, these videos are now inaccessible to Indian viewers.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Neither the filmmakers nor the lead cast have released an official statement regarding the removal of content. However, the timing has raised questions, especially as online backlash against the film and its cast grows.

Social media users pointed out that Vaani Kapoor deleted a promotional post featuring co-star Fawad Khan following the Pahalgam incident, further fueling criticism. The hashtag #BoycottVaaniKapoor has been trending on various platforms.

In response to the outrage, Vaani Kapoor posted on social media:

“Have been numb, at a loss of words since the time I have seen the attack on innocent people in Pahalgam. Gutted. Devastated. My prayers are with the family.”

Also Read: Pahalgam terror attack death toll reaches 26

Fawad Khan also condemned the attack in a separate statement, offering his prayers and sympathies to the victims’ families.

Despite these public remarks, calls for a boycott have intensified. BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), has stated that Abir Gulaal should not be released in India and warned of consequences if any distribution is attempted.

Supporting this stance, Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) chief Ashoke Pandit warned that Indian artists collaborating with Pakistani talent might face serious repercussions within the industry.

The film’s future now hangs in the balance as political and public sentiment continues to mount against cross-border artistic ventures in the wake of the tragedy.