Aamir Khan Productions changed its profile image on all official social media accounts. Previously displaying the company logo, the accounts on platforms such as Facebook, X, and Instagram now feature the Indian National Flag. Online users observed this alteration on Friday.

The timing of this update coincides with calls for an online boycott of Aamir Khan’s upcoming movie, Sitaare Zameen Par. These boycott demands stem from two primary issues: the actor’s perceived delayed reaction to Operation Sindoor, and the renewed circulation of an old video from his trip to Turkey.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Shortly after the profile picture was updated, a screenshot was shared on the social media platform Reddit. Numerous users on the site engaged in discussions speculating whether this action was a form of “damage control.”

One Reddit user commented, “It’s obvious he did this as damage control because of the online boycott.” Another user added in Hindi, “Bekar me damage control kar rahe hai,” which translates to “He is doing damage control unnecessarily.”

On May 12, Aamir Khan Productions posted on their X account, stating, “Salute to the heroes of Operation Sindoor. Heartfelt gratitude to our armed forces for their courage, bravery, and unwavering commitment to the security of our nation. Thank you to the Honourable Prime Minister for his leadership and determination. Jai Hind.” This post was met with skepticism by many users who questioned the delay in his response and criticized the timing, suggesting it was strategically timed with his film’s promotional activities.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During a recent public appearance, Aamir Khan addressed the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. He stated, “We need justice and assurance that it [terrorist attacks] won’t happen again. We believe in our government, they’ll take action against the anti-social elements who committed this and bring them to justice.”