Aamir Khan’s new movie ‘Sitaare Zameen Par‘ had its trailer launch on Tuesday evening. This marks his return to the big screen after three years. The film was expected to showcase his signature style of storytelling. However, the release quickly became controversial.

The issue began when Aamir Khan’s production company posted a message on Instagram, praising the Indian armed forces for their role in Operation Sindoor, a military strike against terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after the Pahalgam terror attack. The post thanked the soldiers for their bravery and also appreciated the Prime Minister’s leadership, ending with “Jai Hind.”

Many people online criticized the timing of the message, as it came over a week after the operation. They felt it was only posted to promote Aamir’s film, especially since he hadn’t spoken about the event earlier. Some fans appreciated the message, but others said it felt late and insincere.

Because Aamir is no longer on social media, his production house usually shares posts on his behalf.

By Thursday, the hashtag #BoycottAamirKhan was trending on X. Some users accused him of breaking his silence just to promote the movie. Others shared screenshots of the post and questioned his past silence on national issues.

The backlash continued, with some users expressing stronger condemnation. One tweet claimed, “He hates India. He felt unsafe in India. No one posted after 26 Hindus were massacred. Not one post supporting the Indian Army in the War. #BoycottAamirKhan.” Another shared a poster for ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ with the hashtag “#NeverForget,” urging followers to “teach him a lesson” and calling for boycotts of both Aamir Khan and Turkey.

He hates India . He felt unsafe in India .

No one post after 26 Hindus massacred.

Not one post Supporting Indian Army in War.#BoycottAamirKhan #BoycottBollywood

Never go & waste your money on Anti Indians who still love Pakistan . pic.twitter.com/MiQGZz6m47 — Vikram Pratap Singh (@VIKRAMPRATAPSIN) May 14, 2025