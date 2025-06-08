Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt spotted in Delhi ahead of film release

Actor Aamir Khan and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt were recently seen arriving in Delhi together, just days before the release of his much-anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par.

Their airport appearance quickly made waves on social media as several videos and pictures of the couple surfaced online.

In one widely shared clip, Aamir is seen gently holding Gauri’s hand as they exited the airport. However, he soon let go and greeted the waiting paparazzi with a polite “namaste.”

Another video captured the actor posing with fans and security personnel outside the terminal. For the trip, Aamir sported a printed kurta paired with denims, while Gauri opted for a traditional ethnic outfit.

Aamir and Gauri have been dating for several months. Their relationship became public earlier this year when Aamir introduced Gauri to the media during his 60th birthday celebration in Mumbai. Since then, the two have been spotted together at various public events.

Recently, in a candid conversation with Raj Shamani on his podcast, Aamir reflected on relationships and the concept of marriage. Comparing his younger self to his current mindset, he said, “When I think about it now, I wonder, if I meet someone today, could I decide to marry her in four months? No. This is a decision about spending an entire life together.”

Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children- Junaid and Ira. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005; the couple separated in 2021 but continue to co-parent their son, Azad.