New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has ordered A.R. Rahman and the makers of Ponniyin Selvan 2 to deposit Rs 2 crore in a copyright case.

The case concerns the use of the Junior Dagar brothers’ classical Shiv Stuti, which was allegedly copied in the film.

The court ruled that the song in the movie closely resembled the original, with only a change in lyrics.

It also ordered that proper credit be given to the late Ustad N. Faiyazuddin Dagar and Ustad Zahiruddin Dagar on all streaming platforms, and awarded Rs 2 lakh to their family.

Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar, representing the Dagar family, claimed ownership of the copyright and argued that the film song infringed their rights.

The court agreed and ordered the deposit, which will be held until the case is resolved.

Rahman’s team argued that the song was based on the traditional dhrupad style, which is in the public domain and not protected by copyright.