Guwahati: Shah Rukh Khan has finally added a National Award to his illustrious career, sparking excitement that continues to grow!

The 71st National Film Awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 4 pm at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu will personally present the awards, promising a dazzling celebration of India’s finest cinematic talents.

The event will feature a star-studded lineup, with confirmed attendees including Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji, and Karan Johar.

The winners received official notifications, and the organizers are handling travel and accommodation arrangements as per protocol.

At a press conference held at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and the jury members announced the major winners.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s VVC Films won the Best Feature Film award for 12th Fail, while Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earned the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment title. Sudipto Sen took home the Best Director award for The Kerala Story.

In the acting categories, Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey shared the Best Actor award for their performances in Jawan and 12th Fail, respectively.

Rani Mukerji won Best Actress for her role in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Other notable winners include Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur, which claimed awards for Best Makeup, Best Costume Design, and Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also received the Best Choreography award.

Films such as The Kerala Story, Kathal, Hanu-Man, and Animal earned recognition across various categories.

With the ceremony just days away, excitement builds as this year’s winners prepare to take center stage at one of Indian cinema’s most prestigious events.