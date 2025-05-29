UPSC ESE Prelims admit card 2025 released, download now

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025 admit card.

Candidates appearing for the exam can now download their UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2025 from the official websites — upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in.

Admit Card Availability & Exam Date

Available from: May 28 to June 8, 2025

Exam Date: June 8, 2025

Important Instructions

Candidates must carry a printout of the e-Admit Card to the exam venue. Entry will not be permitted without it. Additionally, a valid Photo ID card (with a number matching the one mentioned in the admit card) must be carried for each session of the exam.

How to Download UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2025:

1.Visit upsc.gov.in

2. Click on the “UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2025” link on the homepage

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Submit to view and download the admit card

5. Verify all details and take a printout for future reference

In Case of Discrepancy

If there’s any error or discrepancy in the admit card, candidates must immediately inform UPSC at usengg-upsc@nic.in.

Recruitment Overview

Application Started: September 18, 2024

Total Posts: 232 under Engineering Services

For more details, visit the official UPSC website.