The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Prelims 2025 results soon.

Once declared, candidates can check their results on the official website: upsc.gov.in.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Preliminary Exam was conducted nationwide on Sunday, May 25, 2025, and included two objective-type papers (MCQs), each lasting two hours and carrying 200 marks. There is a negative marking of 0.33 marks for every wrong answer.

It is important to note that the prelims serve only as a screening test—the marks obtained will not be counted in the final merit list.

This year’s recruitment aims to fill 979 vacancies, including:

38 posts under the Benchmark Disability category

12 for blindness or low vision

7 for deaf or hard of hearing

10 for locomotor disabilities

9 for multiple disabilities, including deaf-blindness

The recruitment process covers top services like the IAS, IPS, and IFS.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

How to Check UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025:

Visit upsc.gov.in

Click on the link for CSE Prelims Result 2025

Log in with your credentials

View and download your result

Take a printout for future use

Stay tuned to the official website and trusted updates for the direct link and latest announcements.