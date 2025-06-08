The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the result of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE Prelims) 2025 around June 14, based on trends from previous years.

The exam was conducted on May 25, and results typically follow within two weeks. However, the official confirmation regarding the date and time is still awaited.

Once released, candidates will be able to download the result PDF from the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in.

How to Check UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result:

Follow these simple steps to download your result:

1.Go to the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in

2. Find the “What’s New” section or scroll to the “Examination” tab.

3. Click on the link titled “UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result”.

4. A PDF file containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates will open or download.

5. Use Ctrl+F to search for your roll number in the list.

One-Time Registration (OTR) System

This year, UPSC introduced a One-Time Registration (OTR) system. All applicants had to register on the portal before filling out the application form. Once created, the OTR profile can be used for future UPSC exams, streamlining the registration process.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2025: Exam Pattern Overview

The Civil Services Exam is conducted in three stages: Prelims, Mains, and Interview. The Prelims is objective in nature and consists of:

General Studies Paper I

CSAT (Paper II)

Each paper carries multiple-choice questions, with a combined total of 400 marks. There is negative marking: one-third of the marks for a question are deducted for every wrong answer. Unanswered questions do not attract any penalty.

Minimum Qualifying Marks

To clear the Prelims:

Candidates must score at least 33% in CSAT (Paper II)

They must also meet the cutoff for General Studies Paper I, as determined by UPSC

Only those who meet both criteria will be shortlisted for the Mains.

What’s Next After the Prelims Result?

Candidates who qualify the Prelims will need to fill the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) to appear in the Mains. UPSC will release a notification outlining the instructions and deadlines for DAF-I submission shortly after announcing the results.

Stay tuned to the official UPSC website for the latest updates.