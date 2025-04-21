UPSC CSE final result 2024: When and where to check

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has not yet announced the final result of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024.

Once released, candidates can access the result on the official website: upsc.gov.in.

The Personality Test (Interview) round was conducted for 2,845 candidates between January 7 and April 17, 2025, in two daily sessions- 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Earlier, the Civil Services (Main) Examination took place on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29, 2024. The results of the Mains were declared on December 9, 2024. Candidates who cleared the Prelims, held on June 16 (results announced July 1), were eligible for the Mains.

How to Check UPSC CSE Final Result 2024:

1.Visit upsc.gov.in

2. Click on the “UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024” link.

3. A PDF will open with the list of roll numbers.

4. Download and save a copy for future reference.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,056 vacancies. Applications were accepted from February 14 to March 5, 2024.

For updates, visit the official UPSC website.