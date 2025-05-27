Union Bank Assistant Manager exam date 2025 announced, check here

The Union Bank of India has announced the online exam date for Specialist Officer (Assistant Manager) posts under its Recruitment Project 2025-26.
The online examination is tentatively scheduled for 22nd June 2025 (Sunday).
Vacancy Details
The bank is recruiting 500 Assistant Managers:
Assistant Manager (Credit): 250 posts
Assistant Manager (IT): 250 posts
Category-wise Reservation:
SC: 37 | ST: 18 | OBC: 67 | EWS: 25 | UR: 103
PwBD reservations apply as per government norms.
Eligibility Criteria
Assistant Manager (Credit)
Education: Graduate in any discipline + CA/CMA (ICWA)/CS OR Full-time MBA/MMS/PGDM (Finance) with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD).
Experience: Desirable in PSBs or BFSI sector.
Age Limit: 22 to 30 years
Assistant Manager (IT)
Education: B.E./BTech/MCA/MSc/MTech in IT, CS, Electronics, Data Science, Cyber Security, etc.
Preferred Certifications: AWS, CCNA, CISA, Data Analytics
Experience: Minimum 1 year in relevant IT fields.
Age Limit: 22 to 30 years
Application Process
Apply online at www.unionbankofindia.co.in
Navigate to “Recruitments” ? “UNION BANK RECRUITMENT PROJECT 2025-26 (SPECIALIST OFFICERS)” ? “Click Here to Apply Online”
Documents Required:
Recent photo
Signature
Left thumb impression
Handwritten declaration
Application Fee:
SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 177
All Others: Rs 1180
Selection Process
Online Examination
Group Discussion (if applicable)
Min Qualifying Marks: Gen/EWS – 25, Others – 22.5
Personal Interview
Min Qualifying Marks: Gen/EWS – 25, Others – 22.5
Exam Pattern
Part I:
Quantitative Aptitude – 25 Qs | 25 Marks
Reasoning – 25 Qs | 25 Marks
English Language – 25 Qs | 25 Marks
Time: 75 minutes
Part II:
Professional Knowledge – 75 Qs | 150 Marks
Time: 75 minutes
Total Exam Duration: 150 minutes
Important Dates
Online Application Start: 30 April 2025 (00:00 hrs)
Last Date to Apply: 20 May 2025 (24:00 hrs)
Exam Date: 22 June 2025 (Sunday)
Stay updated on the official website for the call letter download link and further notifications.