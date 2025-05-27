Union Bank Assistant Manager exam date 2025 announced, check here
The online examination is tentatively scheduled for 22nd June 2025 (Sunday).

The Union Bank of India has announced the online exam date for Specialist Officer (Assistant Manager) posts under its Recruitment Project 2025-26.

The online examination is tentatively scheduled for 22nd June 2025 (Sunday).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Vacancy Details

The bank is recruiting 500 Assistant Managers:

Assistant Manager (Credit): 250 posts
Assistant Manager (IT): 250 posts

Category-wise Reservation:

SC: 37 | ST: 18 | OBC: 67 | EWS: 25 | UR: 103
PwBD reservations apply as per government norms.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Manager (Credit)

Education: Graduate in any discipline + CA/CMA (ICWA)/CS OR Full-time MBA/MMS/PGDM (Finance) with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD).
Experience: Desirable in PSBs or BFSI sector.
Age Limit: 22 to 30 years

Assistant Manager (IT)

Education: B.E./BTech/MCA/MSc/MTech in IT, CS, Electronics, Data Science, Cyber Security, etc.
Preferred Certifications: AWS, CCNA, CISA, Data Analytics
Experience: Minimum 1 year in relevant IT fields.
Age Limit: 22 to 30 years

Application Process

Apply online at www.unionbankofindia.co.in
Navigate to “Recruitments” ? “UNION BANK RECRUITMENT PROJECT 2025-26 (SPECIALIST OFFICERS)” ? “Click Here to Apply Online”

Documents Required:

Recent photo
Signature
Left thumb impression
Handwritten declaration

Application Fee:

SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 177
All Others: Rs 1180

Selection Process

Online Examination
Group Discussion (if applicable)
Min Qualifying Marks: Gen/EWS – 25, Others – 22.5
Personal Interview
Min Qualifying Marks: Gen/EWS – 25, Others – 22.5

Exam Pattern

Part I:

Quantitative Aptitude – 25 Qs | 25 Marks
Reasoning – 25 Qs | 25 Marks
English Language – 25 Qs | 25 Marks
Time: 75 minutes

Part II:

Professional Knowledge – 75 Qs | 150 Marks
Time: 75 minutes

Total Exam Duration: 150 minutes

Important Dates

Online Application Start: 30 April 2025 (00:00 hrs)
Last Date to Apply: 20 May 2025 (24:00 hrs)
Exam Date: 22 June 2025 (Sunday)

Stay updated on the official website for the call letter download link and further notifications.

 