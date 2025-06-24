The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) scheduled on June 27, 2025.

Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Admit cards for the June 25 and 26 exams were already made available earlier. The admit cards for the remaining dates—June 28 and 29—will be issued soon.

To download the admit card, candidates need to log in using their application number and date of birth. The direct download link is available on the official portal.

The UGC NET June 2025 examination is being conducted from June 25 to 29 in two shifts:

Morning Shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Afternoon Shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

NTA has also released the exam city intimation slips, which inform candidates of their designated test cities. Full details including the name and address of the exam centre are mentioned on the admit card.

Instructions for Candidates:

Bring a printed copy of the admit card along with valid photo identification on the day of the exam.

Follow all exam-day guidelines mentioned on the admit card.

In case of any discrepancies in personal details, candidates must contact the NTA helpline immediately for correction.

How to Download UGC NET June 2025 Admit Card:

1.Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

2. Click on the link for “UGC NET June 2025 Admit Card.”

3. Log in with your application number and date of birth.

4. Download and print the admit card for future reference.

For further updates, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website.