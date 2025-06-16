UGC NET June 2025: Check your exam venue soon in city intimation slip

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET June 2025 city intimation slip soon on its official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

This slip will inform candidates about the city where their examination centre is located.

The UGC NET June 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 25 to June 29, in two daily shifts — 9 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM.

Expected Release Date of City Slip & Admit Card

Going by past NTA exam trends, the city intimation slip is typically released about a week before the exam. For instance, the JEE Main Session 2 city slip was released on March 20 for exams held in early April, and the NEET UG city slip was released approximately a week before the May 4 exam.

Similarly, the UGC NET admit card is usually issued three to five days before the exam and will include detailed information such as the exam centre address, exact date, shift timing, and reporting instructions.

How to Download UGC NET June 2025 City Intimation Slip

Once available, candidates can download the city slip by following these steps:

1.Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

2. Click on the link titled ‘UGC NET June 2025 City Intimation Slip’

3. Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin

4. View and verify your exam city details

5. Download and save the slip for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the NTA website for updates. The admit card will be released after the city slip, and both documents are essential for appearing in the exam.

The subject-wise exam schedule has already been announced by NTA for this UGC NET cycle.