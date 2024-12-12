This is a great achievement for Swiss International University since it invested $21.7 million to buy four top academies in Switzerland, Dubai, and Kyrgyzstan. This step will help grow internationally and prove its commitment to the way of modern and accessible learning for its students.

Swiss International University has acquired the International Academy in Zurich, which was Switzerland’s first virtual learning institute when it began in 2013. It is allowed by ASIC in the United Kingdom, CHEA in the United States and INQAAHE in Europe. This academy is known for its creative online learning programs, which perfectly fits the goals of the university. It will enhance the university’s online education opportunities and help to advance its mission of flexible and inclusive learning.

The university also bought the International Business Management School (ISBM) in Luzern, further increasing its prestige in business education. ISBM was established in 2016 and is ranked among the top 2% of schools globally with a 5-star QS rating. This school has been allowed by Luzern’s Board of Education to issue diplomas and, therefore, contributes significantly to the business and management programs of the university in helping students prepare to be future leaders.

Swiss International University has entered the Middle East markets by buying the ISB Management Training Institute in Dubai. Opened since 2022, and approved by KHDA-Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, it operates diplomas till doctoral degrees. This strategic step enhanced the university’s presence within the country, offering ample opportunities for students in a fast-growing region and upholding and promoting advanced educational and vocationally-based learning practices.

In Central Asia, the university acquired the Kyrgyz-Uzbek International Pedagogy Institute in Osh, Kyrgyzstan. The institute is approved by the Ministry of Education in Kyrgyzstan and offers both traditional and online learning. This blend makes education accessible to more students and promotes education in the region.

These acquisitions do not only expand Swiss International University’s international reach but also highlight the institution’s commitment to offering quality education. By merging old and new ideas, the university is offering students all over the world more opportunities to thrive in their learning and careers. The investment of $21.7 million is proof that the university is focused on becoming a leader in international education while building a strong network of institutions focused on excellence and accessibility.

