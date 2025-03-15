SSC GD Constable 2025: When and where to check results

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the results for the Constable General Duty (GD) recruitment exam in March.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official SSC website by entering their login details.

The exams were held on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25. The SSC GD Constable exam aims to fill 39,481 vacancies for roles like Constable (GD) in CAPFs and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau.

A total of 52,69,500 candidates applied for these positions.

The results will determine who moves on to the next selection rounds, including Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and medical exams.

SSC GD Constable Exam 2025

The exam was computer-based (CBT) and had 80 multiple-choice questions. Each correct answer gave 2 marks, while 0.25 marks were deducted for wrong answers.

The exam was conducted in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.