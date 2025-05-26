SHRESHTA NETS 2025 admit card out: Download now

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit card for the SHRESHTA (NETS) 2025 exam.

SHRESHTA, which stands for Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas, is a central initiative aimed at providing quality education to Scheduled Caste (SC) students by offering them admission into top private residential schools across India.

Exam Schedule:

Date: June 1, 2025 (Sunday)

Time: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Mode: Pen-and-paper (offline)

How to Download SHRESHTA NETS 2025 Admit Card:

1.Visit the official website: https://exams.nta.ac.in/SHRESHTA/

2. Click on the “Download Admit Card” link.

3. Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth.

4. Your admit card will appear on the screen.

5. Download and print it on A4-size paper.

Details on the Admit Card:

1.Candidate’s Name

2. Roll Number

3.Photograph & Signature

4.Exam Date & Time

5. Reporting Time

6. Exam Centre Address

7. Important Instructions

Documents Required on Exam Day:

Printed Admit Card with Self Declaration form

One passport-size photo (same as on the application)

Valid Photo ID Proof (any one):

School ID

Aadhaar Card / e-Aadhaar

Passport

Ration Card with photo

Bank Passbook with photo

Candidates are advised to check all details on the admit card carefully and follow the exam day instructions strictly.