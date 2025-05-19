SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 to be out on these dates, how to check

The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to release the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 soon on its official websites – sbi.co.in and sbi.co.in/web/careers/Current-openings.

While there is no official confirmation of the result date yet, SBI is also unlikely to announce the exact time and date prior to publication.

The SBI Clerk Mains exam was held on April 10 and 12, 2025.

The paper consisted of 190 questions carrying 200 marks, covering sections like General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and Computer Aptitude.

The exam duration was 2 hours and 40 minutes, with negative marking in objective tests — 1/4th mark deducted for every wrong answer.

Earlier, the SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 was conducted on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, and the result was declared on March 28, 2025. Candidates who cleared the prelims were eligible for the mains exam.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 13,735 Junior Associate (Clerk) vacancies across the country.

How to Check SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 (Once Declared):

1.Visit sbi.co.in

2. Go to the ‘Careers’ section

3. Click on ‘Current Openings’

4. Find the link for Junior Associate Mains Result 2025

5. Enter your login credentials (Roll Number, DOB, etc.)

6. Submit and view your result

7. Download and print for future reference

Stay tuned to the official SBI website for the latest updates.