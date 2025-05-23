SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 to be declared on this date, how to check

The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 for Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) shortly.

Once announced, candidates can view their results on the official website: sbi.co.in.

The SBI Clerk Mains exam was held on April 10 and 12, 2025, consisting of 190 questions across sections like General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and Computer Aptitude, with a total of 200 marks.

The exam duration was 2 hours and 40 minutes. A negative marking scheme was followed, deducting 1/4th mark for each incorrect answer.

Earlier, the Prelims exam took place on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025, and the result was declared on March 28, 2025. Candidates who cleared the Prelims were eligible for the Mains exam.

Through this recruitment drive, SBI aims to fill 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies.

How to Check SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 (Once Released):

1.Visit the official SBI website: sbi.co.in

2. Click on the “Careers” link on the homepage

3. Navigate to the “Current Openings” section

4. Click on the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) tab

5. Select the link for the Mains exam result

6. Enter your login credentials (like registration number and date of birth)

7. Submit and view your result

Keep checking the official website regularly for updates.