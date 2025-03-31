RRB NTPC 2025: Exam schedule & admit card to be released soon

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to release the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 2025 exam schedule and admit card soon on its official website, rrbapply.gov.in.

Exam Language Options

The RRB NTPC 2025 exam will be conducted in 15 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

RRB NTPC 2025: Vacancies

The recruitment drive aims to fill 8,113 graduate and 3,445 undergraduate positions.

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk – 2,022 vacancies

Train Clerk – 72 vacancies

Accounts Clerk cum Typist – 361 vacancies

Junior Clerk cum Typist – 990 vacancies

Salary Structure

Junior Clerk cum Typist & Accounts Clerk cum Typist – Rs 19,900 per month

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk – Rs 21,700 per month

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Selection Process

The recruitment process includes multiple stages:

1.Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) – 100 questions on General Knowledge, Reasoning, and Mathematics.

2. CBT 2 / Typing Skill Test / Computer-Based Aptitude Test – Shortlisted candidates will appear for the second stage.

3. Document Verification & Medical Examination – Final selection is based on merit.

Note: Both CBT 1 and CBT 2 have negative marking, with one-third of the marks deducted for each wrong answer.

How to Check Exam Details Once Released

Candidates can follow these steps to check the exam schedule once the notice is out:

1.Visit the official RRB website – rrbapply.gov.in.

2. Click on the “RRB NTPC 2025 Recruitment Exam Dates” link on the homepage.

3. The exam notice will appear on the screen. Check all details carefully.

4. Download and print the notice for future reference.

Stay tuned for official updates and start preparing for the RRB NTPC 2025 examination.