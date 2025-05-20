NTA Releases SWAYAM January 2025 Admit Card, download now

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2025 Admit Card.

Candidates appearing for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) semester exams can now download their admit cards from the official NTA SWAYAM website: exams.nta.ac.in/swayam.

SWAYAM January 2025 Exam Schedule:

Dates: May 24, 25, and 31, 2025

Mode: Hybrid (Computer-Based Test and Pen & Paper)

Courses: 594

Shifts:

Shift 1: 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Shift 2: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

The exam will be conducted in English, except for language-specific papers which will be in the respective languages.

Important Note:

The admit card is provisional and issued only to candidates who meet all eligibility criteria. It will not be sent via post. Candidates must download their admit card and report to the exam center as per the details mentioned.

Steps to Download SWAYAM January 2025 Admit Card:

1.Visit exams.nta.ac.in/swayam.

2. Click on the SWAYAM January Admit Card 2025 link on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials on the newly opened page.

4. Click Submit to view your admit card.

5. Download and verify the details.

6. Take a printout for future reference.

For more information and updates, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of NTA SWAYAM.