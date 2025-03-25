NEET SS 2024 admit cards released today, exam schedule and details inside

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the NEET SS 2024 admit cards today, March 25, 2025.

Candidates who registered for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test – Super Specialty (NEET SS) can download their admit cards from the official website, natboard.edu.in, once available.

As part of enhanced exam security, NBEMS has introduced mandatory time-bound sections for NEET SS 2024, similar to changes implemented in other exams like NEET-PG, NEET-MDS, and FMGE.

The NEET SS 2024 exam will take place in two shifts on March 29 and March 30, 2025.

Steps to Download NEET SS 2024 Admit Card:

Visit the official NBEMS website: natboard.edu.in

Click on the ‘Exam’ tab and select ‘NEET-SS’.

Navigate to the ‘Links’ section and click on ‘Applicant Login’.

Enter your User ID and Password.

Access the NEET SS 2024 admit card link.

Verify the details on the admit card carefully.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

Candidates should check the admit card for any discrepancies and report errors immediately to NBEMS for correction.

On the exam day, they must bring a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, or passport.