NEET PG counselling 2024: Special stray vacancy round announced

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has introduced a special stray vacancy round for NEET PG 2024 due to vacant seats after the initial counselling rounds.

The registration for this round will start on March 6, 2025, and candidates can apply online at mcc.nic.in.

This round is being conducted after the NEET PG cut-off percentile was reduced to 5% to fill unoccupied seats.

Who Can Apply?

Candidates eligible for this special round include:

Those who have not been allotted or joined any seat in previous rounds of NEET PG 2024 counselling (AIQ, state quota, or deemed universities).

Those who scored 5% or above in NEET PG 2024.

Candidates who were allotted a seat in AIQ Round 3 or a previous stray vacancy round but did not join are not eligible.

Those who have already joined a seat in earlier AIQ/state/deemed university counselling rounds cannot participate.

NEET PG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round: Important Dates

Registration: March 6 – March 8, 2025 (till 11:00 AM)

Payment Window: March 6 (11:00 AM) – March 8, 2025 (2:00 PM)

Choice Filling & Locking: March 6 (11:00 AM) – March 10, 2025 (8:00 AM)

Seat Allotment Process: March 10 – March 11, 2025

Result Declaration: March 12, 2025

Reporting to Allotted College: March 13 – March 20, 2025

Security Deposit & Key Rules

Security deposit (refundable):

Rs 50,000 for AIQ (government seats)

Rs 3,00,000 for deemed universities

If a candidate does not join the allotted seat, their deposit will be forfeited and they will be barred from appearing in NEET PG next year.

Allotted candidates must report to their respective colleges with the required original documents within the given time.

Candidates allotted seats in this special round cannot participate in state counselling stray vacancy rounds.

An undertaking must be submitted on the MCC portal during choice filling regarding seat allotment.

Candidates should carefully check the eligibility criteria and follow the instructions to avoid disqualification from future exams.