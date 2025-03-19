NCET 2025: Registration deadline extended for National Common Entrance Test

Guwahati: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) for the 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) to March 31, 2025.

The previous deadline was March 16, 2025. Candidates can complete their application and fee payment (via Credit/Debit card/Net Banking/UPI) until 11:50 pm on March 31, 2025.

This extension follows multiple requests from students, institutions, and stakeholders due to ongoing CBSE and other Board exams. The NCET exam will be held on April 29, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for admission to ITEP at various Central/State Universities, IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for the 2025-26 academic session.

The exam will be conducted in 178 cities and 13 languages across the country. The syllabus will cover a General Test, including General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Mental Ability, Numerical Ability, Environmental Literacy, and more, along with a Teaching Aptitude section covering topics related to different disciplines like Science, Arts, Mathematics, and Languages.

The ITEP is a dual major program, with one major in Education (with School-Specific Stage specialization) and the second in an opted discipline. The exam will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in CBT mode.

