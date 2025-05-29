JoSAA counselling 2025 schedule released, apply for IIT, NIT admissions

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has announced the counselling schedule for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other government-funded technical institutions for the academic year 2025–26.

The counselling process will begin on June 3, 2025, and will be conducted in five rounds.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have qualified or are expected to qualify JEE Main 2025 or JEE Advanced 2025 are eligible to participate in the JoSAA counselling.

Also Read: Nine candidates from Manipur crack UPSC civil services exam 2023

Those interested in architecture programs must also clear the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT). Architecture-specific options will become available after the AAT results are declared on June 8.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The JEE Advanced 2025 result will be released by IIT Kanpur on June 2 at jeeadv.ac.in.

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Key Dates:

Registration & Choice Filling: June 3 – June 12

2.Mock Seat Allotment 1: June 9

3. Mock Seat Allotment 2: June 11

4. Final Choice Locking: June 12

5. Round 1 Allotment: June 14

6. Round 2 Allotment: June 21

7. Round 3 Allotment: June 28

8. Round 4 Allotment: July 4

9. Round 5 Allotment: July 10

10. Final Round (IITs/NIT+): July 16

Candidates will be able to use the two mock allotments to assess their preferences before finalizing choices.

Who Can Apply?

Out of 8,33,536 candidates who appeared for JEE Main 2025, 7,75,383 qualified and are eligible for JoSAA counselling, provided they also qualify JEE Advanced 2025.

To register and check the complete schedule, visit the official JoSAA website: josaa.nic.in.