JEE Main 2025 Session 2: Important documents and guidelines

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam from April 2 to April 9. The BTech and BE exams are scheduled for April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8, while the BArch and BPlanning papers (Paper 2A and Paper 2B) will take place on April 9.

Admit cards have already been released for exams up to April 4.

Important Instructions for Candidates

Candidates were required to register using DigiLocker/ABC ID. Those who did not complete their registration through these methods or chose authentication via non-Aadhaar options must arrive at the exam center at least one hour early to undergo biometric verification.

Essential Items to Carry

Candidates must bring the following on exam day:

Printed copy of the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 admit card

An original photo identity proof

A recent photograph affixed to the admit card (carrying two extra copies is advisable)

One passport-size photograph (same as uploaded in the application form) for the attendance sheet

Prohibited Items

The following items are strictly forbidden inside the exam center:

Instruments, geometry boxes, pencil boxes, handbags, purses

Any form of paper, stationery, or textual materials

Food and water

Electronic devices such as mobile phones, earphones, microphones, pagers, calculators, docupens, slide rules, log tables, cameras, tape recorders, and metallic items.

Dress Code Guidelines

Avoid accessories containing metal (e.g., rings, bracelets, earrings)

Thick-soled footwear is not allowed

Wear simple and comfortable clothing

Scarves are not permitted

Additional Guidelines for Session 2

Candidates appearing for the drawing section (Paper 2) must bring their own geometry box, pencils, erasers, and color pencils/crayons (watercolors are not allowed).

Diabetic students can carry essential eatables such as sugar tablets and fruits (bananas, apples, oranges) along with a transparent water bottle, but packed food items like chocolates, candy, and sandwiches are prohibited.

Candidates must drop their admit card in the designated drop box before leaving the exam hall, as failure to do so will result in their answers not being evaluated.

JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Performance

This year, over 1.258 million candidates appeared for JEE Main Session 1. A total of 14 candidates secured a perfect 100 NTA score. Among them:

5 are from Rajasthan

2 each from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh

1 each from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, and Maharashtra

Only one top scorer is female

Candidates must adhere to these guidelines to ensure a smooth exam experience.