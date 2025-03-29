JEE Main 2025 session 2 admit cards out: Download now

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the JEE Main 2025 admit cards for session 2 exams scheduled on April 2, 3, and 4.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, using their application numbers and dates of birth.

The session 2 exams will take place on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9. Admit cards for the remaining exam dates will be released soon. Candidates must ensure that the QR and barcodes on their admit cards are visible and intact.

Additionally, they are required to bring the photo ID uploaded during the application process, as mentioned on the admit card, as proof of identity.

If candidates encounter any issues while downloading the admit card, they can contact NTA at 011-40759000 or email jeemain.nta@nic.in for assistance.

NTA has also addressed concerns regarding exam date clashes with Class 12 board examinations. After reviewing representations from affected candidates, revised JEE Main session 2 dates have been posted on the official website. These can be checked using login credentials.

Candidates whose JEE Main and board exam dates still coincide and have not been accommodated can email NTA with copies of their board exam and JEE Main admit cards for further assistance.

For more details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.