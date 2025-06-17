The Indian Army has released the admit cards for the Agniveer GD (General Duty) recruitment exam.

Candidates appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website: joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Exam Schedule:

The Common Entrance Exam (CEE) for Agniveer GD is scheduled to be held from June 30 to July 3, 2025. The duration of the exam will be 60 minutes.

Upcoming Admit Card Releases (June 18, 2025):

Admit cards for the following categories will be issued on June 18:

1.Agniveer Tradesmen (10th & 8th)

2. Agniveer (Technical)

3. Agniveer GD (Women Military Police)

4. Soldier Technical (Nursing Assistant)

5. Havildar Education (IT/Cyber, Info Ops, Linguist)

6. Sepoy (Pharma)

7. JCO Religious Teacher (All categories)

8. JCO Catering

9. Havildar Surveyor Auto Cartographer

10. Agniveer (Clerk/SKT) & Typing Test

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

How to Download Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025:

Visit joinindianarmy.nic.in

Go to the Candidate Login section

Enter your login credentials

View and download your admit card

Take a printout for future reference

For further updates and details, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website.