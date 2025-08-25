The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has postponed the start of registrations for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026.

Candidates can now apply for the exam from August 28 at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

The registration was earlier scheduled to begin on August 25.

According to the revised schedule, candidates can submit applications without a late fee until September 28. Those applying after this date can do so by paying a late fee until October 9.

The GATE 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, with results expected on March 19, 2026.

GATE 2026: Important Dates

August 28: Registration begins

September 28: Regular registration ends

October 9: Extended registration closes (with late fee)

February 7, 8, 14, 15, 2026: Exam dates

March 19, 2026: Results announced

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be studying in the third or higher year of a degree programme or have completed a degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities from a recognised institute. Qualifying degrees must be approved by MoE, AICTE, UGC, or UPSC. Students pursuing equivalent degrees from foreign institutions are also eligible.

Application Fees

Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates: Rs 1,000 per paper during regular registration; Rs 1,500 per paper during extended registration

All other candidates: Rs 2,000 per paper during regular registration; Rs 2,500 per paper during extended registration

Candidates are advised to check the official GATE 2026 website for detailed eligibility criteria and application guidelines.