IGNOU July 2025 re-registration starts, apply now

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has officially opened its re-registration portal for the July 2025 academic session.

Existing students can now submit their re-registration forms online through the Samarth IGNOU portal at ignou.samarth.edu.in.

The last date to apply is June 30, 2025.

This re-registration process is for students who are already enrolled in IGNOU and wish to continue into the next semester or academic year.

It is applicable for students from undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate programmes.

Important Advice for Students

Students are strongly encouraged to complete their re-registration early to avoid last-minute issues or potential late fees. Before submitting the form, it’s essential to double-check all information for accuracy.

Steps to Apply for IGNOU Re-Registration (July 2025 Session):

1.Visit the official re-registration portal: ignou.samarth.edu.in

2. Log in using your enrollment number and password

3. Select your preferred courses for the upcoming semester/year

4. Upload any required documents

5. Pay the re-registration fee using the available online payment methods

6. After successful submission, a confirmation will be sent to your registered email ID and mobile number

For a smooth and hassle-free process, apply well before the deadline. For more details or assistance, visit the official IGNOU website.