The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA Final examination results for the May 2025 session in the first week of July.

While the official date is yet to be confirmed, former Central Council Member Dhiraj Khandelwal indicated in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter) that the results may be declared around July 3 or 4.

“For those asking about the May 2025 exam results, please note that, based on past experience, the results may be announced in the first week of July—tentatively around July 3 or 4,” Khandelwal stated.

The upcoming result announcement is particularly significant for candidates seeking to participate in ICAI’s campus placement drives, scheduled for August and September. The registration window for these placements will open on July 10 and close on July 20, making it likely that results will be declared before the registration begins.

Candidates who cleared the November 2024 examination but missed earlier placement opportunities will also be eligible to register for this round.

Past Result Dates for May Sessions:

2024: July 11

2023: July 5

2022: July 15

How to Check CA Final May 2025 Results:

1.Visit the official ICAI websites: icai.nic.in or icaiexam.icai.org

2. Click on the link for CA Final May 2025 Results once available

3. Enter your roll number and registration number

4. Submit the details to view your scorecard

5. Download and save the result for future use

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly monitor the official websites for updates.

Passing Criteria:

Minimum 40% in each paper

Minimum 50% aggregate in each group

