IAT 2025: IISER exam registration begins, check application details

Registrations have begun for admission to the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) for the year 2025.

Candidates interested in appearing for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025 can now fill out their online application forms on the official IISER website. The application window opened on March 10, 2025, and the deadline to submit the forms is April 15, 2025.

The authorities will conduct the IISER Aptitude Test on May 25, 2025, in a computer-based format. Candidates will be able to make corrections to their application forms from April 21-22, 2025. The authorities will release the admit cards for the exam on May 15, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates who have completed their Class 12 (or equivalent) exam in 2023, 2024, or 2025 with a Science stream from any board recognized by the Council of Boards of School Education (COBSE) in India are eligible to apply.

Foreign nationals must upload an equivalence certificate from the Association of Indian Universities unless they have passed their Class 12 (or equivalent) exam in 2023, 2024, or 2025 with a Science stream from a COBSE-recognized board.

To be eligible, candidates must have taken at least three subjects from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics in their Class 12 exams.

For specific programs, candidates must have studied Mathematics in Class 12:

1.5-year BS-MS in Computational and Data Sciences (IISER Kolkata)

2. 4-year BTech program (IISER Bhopal)

3. 4-year BS in Economic Sciences (IISER Bhopal)

4. 4-year BS in Economic and Statistical Sciences (IISER Tirupati)

Candidates can visit the IISER official website for more details and to complete their registration process.