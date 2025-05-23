How to check NEET UG 2025 answer keys? Check here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) earlier this month and is set to release the provisional answer key soon.

Candidates will be able to view the answer key on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Along with the provisional key, NTA will also upload the NEET UG question papers and the candidates’ responses.

This year, the NEET UG exam was held in a single session on May 4, 2025, from 2 PM to 5 PM at 5,453 centres across more than 500 cities nationwide. Over 22.7 lakh candidates had registered for the exam.

According to the NEET UG information bulletin, NTA will publish the provisional answer key, question papers, and candidates’ recorded responses, and then provide an opportunity for candidates to challenge the answers.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Candidates can challenge the provisional answer key online by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per answer challenged, within the timeframe specified in the official Public Notice, NTA stated.

How to check the NEET UG 2025 answer key when released:

1.Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the NEET UG answer key link displayed on the homepage

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Submit and view the answer key

This process will help candidates review their answers and raise objections if needed.