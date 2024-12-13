Guwahati: A team of students from the Department of Computer Science & Engineering and Department of Computer Applications, Girijananda Chowdhury University in Guwahati, Assam have emerged winners of the Smart India Hackathon 2024 Final Round.

The team, “Terabyte,” consisted of seven students: Akash Bora, Sankhyahrick Swami, Rishav Kumar Singh, Indrajeet Kr Singh, Shaptarshi Debnath, Anshu Kumar, and their mentor, Adarsh Pradhan.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam: Six arrested for gangrape in Guwahati

They developed an innovative Conversational Image Recognition Chatbot solution that impressed the judges.

The AICTE Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2024 was held on December 11th and 12th at the Prin L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Mumbai.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This year the Smart India Hackathon saw participation from 49,892 teams and 2,99,352 students across the country.

“Out of these, only four teams from Northeast qualified for the software edition of SIH-2024, and GCU was honoured to be among them”, a statement read.

Smart India Hackathon offers a dynamic platform for students across India to address real-world challenges through innovative technological solutions.

Also Read: Assam: Gaurav Gogoi accuses BJP of misappropriation of funds

Organized annually by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the hackathon attracts thousands of teams from various universities and colleges, who are tasked with solving problem statements presented by government ministries, industries, and academic institutions.

These problems spanned a wide range of sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, education, urban development, and more, encouraging students to develop solutions with tangible impact. This year, a total of 254 problem statements were provided.

During the hackathon, all the teams worked for 36 hours to develop the prototypes, which were evaluated on several key criteria. Judges assessed the technical complexity and innovation of the solutions, with a particular focus on the use of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning.

Solutions were also evaluated for their practicality, scalability, and the real-world impact they could have. The team from GCU presented their prototype with clarity and a problem-solving approach, and the benefits of their solutions played an important role in the evaluation.

Additionally, originality and how well the solution aligned with the problem statement were crucial factors in determining the winner.

Also Read: Assam: Gauhati University receives bomb threat, panic grips

During the two-day event, the GCU team underwent rigorous evaluation, including interactive Q&A sessions and stringent scrutiny by the jury.

On the first day, judges provided specific requirements to be incorporated into the application, which the team successfully implemented through intensive coding and collaborative brainstorming.

The second day involved further challenges, where the team impressed the judges with unique features such as model adaptability, re-trainability, tailored responses, chat history continuity, and built-in plugins.

After evaluation, the jury recognized the GCU team’s innovative approach and technical excellence, declaring them the winners and awarding a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000.