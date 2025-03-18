GATE 2025 results tomorrow: How to check

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will release the GATE 2025 results tomorrow. Candidates can check their scores on the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in by logging in with their enrollment ID and password.

Scorecards will be available for free download from March 28 to May 31. After this period, a fee of Rs 500 per test paper will be required to access the scorecard.

Steps to Check GATE 2025 Results:

1.Visit the GOAPS portal website.

2. Log in with your enrollment ID/email and password.

3. Click on the ‘GATE 2025 Result’ tab.

4. View your result, including cutoff, marks, and candidate details.

5. Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

The GATE 2025 exam featured 30 test papers, all in English, with objective-type questions. Candidates could take up to two test papers.

GATE is a national-level exam that assesses candidates’ knowledge in undergraduate disciplines. A good score enables admission into Master’s and Doctoral programs with potential financial aid.

Additionally, PSUs and educational institutions recognize GATE scores for recruitment purposes.