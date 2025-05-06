CUET UG exam date 2025 postponed: new schedule and key details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reportedly decided to postpone the CUET UG 2025 exam, initially set to begin on May 8, 2025.

According to media sources, the exam is now expected to start on May 13, 2025.

However, the official reason for the postponement has not yet been confirmed. NTA is expected to release an official notice to inform all registered candidates about the updated exam schedule.

CUET UG Exam Pattern 2025:

This year, the CUET UG exam will be entirely conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across all 37 subjects. Each subject will have 50 multiple-choice questions, and candidates will have 60 minutes to complete each subject.

The exam will be available in 13 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

CUET UG 2025 Subjects Breakdown:

The CUET UG 2025 exam will consist of a total of 37 subjects, divided as follows:

13 Languages

23 Domain-Specific Subjects

1 General Test

Candidates can choose up to 5 subjects, including languages and the General Aptitude Test, regardless of their class XII subjects. However, candidates must meet the eligibility criteria for the program they apply for.

Marking Scheme for CUET UG 2025:

Correct answer: +5 marks

Incorrect answer: -1 mark

Unanswered/Marked for review: 0 marks

In case of discrepancies in the answer key, NTA will address them following the challenge process.

City Intimation Slip for CUET UG 2025:

NTA will release the CUET UG 2025 city intimation slip 10-12 days before the exam. This slip will provide details such as the exam city and timings. Candidates will be able to download it from the official website using their registration number and password.

CUET UG 2025 Admit Card:

After obtaining the city intimation slip, candidates can download their CUET UG 2025 admit card 3-4 days before the exam. The admit card is a mandatory document required for entry into the exam center, without which candidates will not be allowed to take the exam.

Stay tuned for the official updates and further announcements from NTA regarding the CUET UG 2025 exam.