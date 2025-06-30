CUET UG 2025 results to be announced soon, check here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2025 results soon on its official website: cuet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to check their scores using their application number and date of birth once the results are released.

Along with the scorecards, NTA will also publish the final answer key for CUET UG 2025. However, the exact date and time for the result announcement have not been officially confirmed yet.

As per the information bulletin, NTA will notify candidates of the result schedule on the same website.

Steps to Check CUET UG 2025 Result:

1.Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the CUET UG 2025 Scorecard Download link

3. Enter your application number and date of birth

4. Submit the details to view and download your result

In addition to the results, NTA is expected to release the CUET UG 2025 toppers’ list, including their scores.

After the declaration of results, qualified candidates must proceed with individual applications to universities of their choice, as there is no centralized counselling process for CUET UG admissions.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is a national-level entrance examination for undergraduate admissions to central and other participating universities across India.

The CUET UG 2025 exam was conducted between May 13 and June 3, with re-tests held on June 2 and 4 for candidates who originally appeared on May 13 and 16.

The re-test was organized in response to student complaints about certain questions being outside the prescribed syllabus.