CUET UG 2025: NTA releases exam city slips, dates updated

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the exam city intimation slips for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2025.

Candidates can access their exam city slips at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Initially planned to begin on May 8, the CUET UG 2025 exam will now be held from May 13 to June 3. To download the admit card, candidates must use their application number and date of birth. The exam city slip will inform candidates about the location of their exam centre.

It is important to note that candidates do not need the exam city slip on exam day, as it is not the admit card.

The CUET UG 2025 admit card, which will be issued 4 days before the exam, will contain crucial details, including the exam centre, test date, shift time, and instructions.

Candidates are encouraged to visit the NTA websites at nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in regularly for the latest updates.

On the exam day, candidates must bring their admit card along with a valid photo ID (listed on the admit card). Candidates should immediately report any discrepancies in the exam city slip or admit card to the NTA helpline.



Steps to Download CUET UG 2025 Exam City Slip:

1.Visit the CUET UG website: cuet.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the exam city slip link.

3. Enter your login details.

4. Submit and download the slip.

For assistance, candidates can contact NTA helplines at 011-40759000 or email cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.